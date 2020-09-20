Actor Ayesha Jhulka has filed a case against the caretaker of her farmhouse following the death of her six-year-old dog named Rocky. Ayesha suspected that her dog did not die of drowning in a water tank as told by the caretaker, but was killed by him. The actor has filed a police complaint against the caretaker named Ram Andre who was working at the farmhouse for the past 18 years. Also Read - Kolkata Lawyer Jailed For Life For Strangulating Husband to Death With Mobile Charger

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, the actor’s husband, businessman Sameer Vashi, received a phone call from the farmhouse after which he informed Ayesha about the incident. She said that they were celebrating her mother’s birthday but they left for the farmhouse immediately after hearing the news. Ayesha added that she had two dogs at the farmhouse in Lonavala and she loved both of them like her kids. “Both of them were very close to me. I used to visit the farmhouse often just for the sake of my pets. I last visited Lonavala in July end to be with them. They were like children to me,” she said. Also Read - Thought to be Extinct For 50 Years, Rare Breed of 'Singing Dog' Rediscovered in The Wild

Ayesha went on to explain that even though she suspected that Andre’s story was fake, she buried her dog at the farmhouse itself and left for Mumbai. Later, she decided to talk to doctors at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals who advised her to bring the dog’s body for post-mortem. The actor then drove back to Lonavala and exhumed the dog’s body. Also Read - International Dog Day: Scientifically-Proven Reasons to Pet a Dog

After the post-mortem, it was revealed that the dog had died of suffocation and not because of drowning. This made Ayesha register an FIR against Andre under section 429 of IPC for mischief by killing or maiming cattle or any other animal.

The actor, who worked in films like Khiladi (1992), Kurbaan (1991), Masoom (1996), and Umrao Jaan (2006) among others, said that she was shocked to see how the dog’s body had not bloated despite being in the water for several hours. She also thought that the dogs had been there for the past six years and they never went to the side of the park where the water tank was installed.

As revealed by Balram Sangle of Lonavla police station, they found a bloodstained bedsheet and discovered that the entire farmhouse was cleaned by the caretaker after the dog’s death. “I have done everything possible, and hope that the police will help me get justice,” she said. Ayesha had adopted Rocky from the street.