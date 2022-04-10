Goa: Actor Ayesha Takia and her entrepreneur husband Farhan Azmi were travelling with their son, had a frightening experience at the Goa airport. He claimed that two top security personnel made racist and sexual remarks to him and his wife and that one of them allegedly physically groped his wife. He resorted to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the security at Goa Airport.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Calls Out Sexism in News Report That Refers to Her as 'Wife of Nick Jonas', Asks 'Should I Add my IMDB Link'

Farhan also claimed that when his name was spoken aloud, he and his family were singled out. He posted photos of the authorities on Twitter and wrote, “Dear @CISFHQrs, I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight & these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout & senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me & my family (wife & son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team.” Also Read - 3 UK Returnees Test COVID Positive at Goa Airport, Shifted to Isolation Facility

Farhan added that the male officers were trying to physically touch her wife while other families were standing together for a security check. He elaborated how guards at the airport made dirty sexual comments while checking his pockets.

He tweeted, “Altercation started when an armed male officer at the security desk tried to physically touch & tell my wife, son to stand in another line while all other families were standing together for security. All I said to him is to dare touch any female her & maintain distance @CISFHQrs.”

In the continuing chain, he tweeted, “It didn’t stop here! Senior officer Bahadur then signalled the

@CISFHQrs guard with his hand who was ready to frisk me. This racist **##** made a dirty sexual comment while he was checking my pockets which had only a 500₹ note ( video on record ).”

Goa Airport authorities quickly replied to his tweet and regretted the inconvenience caused. They replied, “We regret the inconvenience caused to you and your family while traveling. Pl be rest assured this matter shall be duly looked into.”

People expressed their outrage in the comments area, pleading for justice and for authorities to investigate the situation. They even admitted that they, too, had been a victim of such actions.

