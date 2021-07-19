Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media revealing his first look from his upcoming movie Doctor G. In the picture, Ayushmann can be seen wearing a lab coat with a pair of black-rimmed glasses. While he is holding a book in his hand, there’s a stethoscope in his pocket as well.Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana's Message to 'Real Superheroes' on National Doctor's Day

Sharing the picture, Ayushmann wrote, "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook." A number of friends, fans and celebrities including Nakuul Mehta, Shakti Mohan, and Ali Merchant, among others took to the comment section of the actor's post congratulating him.

However, Ayushmann's look also reminded people of Harry Potter. While one of the fans wrote, "Looking like Indian Harry potter," another called Ayushmann, "Harry Potter lite." Even Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Harry Potter" and dropped a red heart emoji.

Shooting for Doctor G began on July 14 in Bhopal. Back then, Ayushmann took to Instagram sharing a picture in which he was dressed in a white T-shirt and black face mask with Doctor G written on it. “Day 1 #DoctorG This is the third film I’ll be shooting in the pandemic. But summers will be tough. One of the best scripts I’ve ever read. Too excited to collaborate with @anubhuti_k @jungleepictures @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial @sheeba.chadha @sumit.saxena.35912 @saurabhbharat @vishal.wagh21 (sic),” the actor had written.

The movie also features Rakul Preet Singh and is a campus comedy-drama. The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.