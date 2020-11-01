Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his author-filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap celebrated their wedding anniversary and as quoted by the actor, they are celebrating ‘125 years of togetherness’. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles to post identical pictures but with a very different messages. While Ayushmann spoke about growing old with her, Tahira revealed about the ‘failed suhaag raat incident’. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Wedding Reception Picture Leaked: Newly-wed Couple is All Smiles

In the picture, Ayushmann giving Tahira piggyback ride. Ayushmann wrote, "Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can't be limited to this lifetime. You're my companion, lover, personal stand up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it'll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap Umm. (sic)"

While Tahira wrote, "And I don't lie. That's the only way he picks me up! Gunny bag 'aaloo ki bori' style! But this is the love I love, perhaps picking on your brains @ayushmannk is easier this way than being cradled and carried in your lap (a failed suhaag raat moment for us) To more ingenuity to many more such rides umm #happyanniversary. (sic)"

Check out the posts here:



Tahira wrote about their love story in India Today in 2016. “Both of us attended the same Physics tuition class when we were in the 12th standard. It was a batch of around 60 students and when I first met Ayushmann I thought his name was Abhishek. Both me and my friend had a crush on him but outwardly ignored him throughout the year. I later discovered that he also had a crush on me; I think I was popular with the boys because I was tall and had an arrogant air about me, because I was always on my guard. One entire year went by without either of us talking to each other and that’s how it would have remained if our story hadn’t taken a filmi twist”, she wrote.