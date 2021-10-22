Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana‘s upcoming movie Anek will be released on March 31, 2022. On Friday, the makers of the movie announced the release date and mentioned that the movie will be released in theatres. Anek is a socio-political thriller produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film has been shot in Assam and Shillong. Even Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and expressed excitement regarding the release of the movie. He dropped a behind-the-scenes picture and wrote, “Thrilled to reunite with @anubhavsinhaa for a character that pushed me out of my comfort zone & with #BhushanKumar as a support system, #Anek will usher in a different language of cinema. Mark the date for this socio-political thriller: 31.03.2022.”Also Read - Is Your Name Lucky For You? Find Out.

Anek is Sinha’s most expensive film to date. Mounted on a grand scale, Ayushmann will be playing the role of Joshua and was snapped through the shoot in a snazzy look. Touted to be a slick spy thriller, set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India. Also Read - On Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday, Wife Tahira Shares a Major Throwback Photo From College Days

Ayushmann also talked about his role in the movie and said that it pushed him out of his comfort zone. “It’s only once in a while that an actor comes across a story that makes him jump out of his comfort zone. While I have always backed novel stories, Anek pushed me to perform with a renewed zest. It’s the kind of script that drives a person to give it your all. I am so proud that we’ve made a film like this and even more fortunate that I got the chance to headline it.”

Talking about the release date, Sinha says, “It was a challenging film to write and a difficult one to make. We shot it in rough terrain but what makes it special is that the takeaway was so gratifying. It was a delight to work with Ayushmann again who with his depiction of Joshua breathed life into the story. I couldn’t have asked for a more generous and supportive collaborator than Bhushan Kumar, who was by my side through it all. It’s a film that has our soul in it. I can’t wait to send it to the audience.”