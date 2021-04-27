Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap have contributed to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund in an effort to fight against the second wave of coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, he shared a statement that reads, “We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience, and mutual support.” Also Read - WATCH: Family Forced to Carry Body on Bike For Cremation as Hospital Runs Out of Ambulance

"People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other, and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who has inspired us to do more. We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund in this hour of need. This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit (sic)", he added.

India recorded over 3.52 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total infection over 1.73 crore. Over 28 lakh cases are currently active while 1.43 crore people have recovered after testing positive for coronavirus. With 2,812 new fatalities, the death toll is now over 1.95 lakh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Doctor G co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha’s Anek in his pipeline.