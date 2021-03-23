Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut said that she has never met a man in her life who hasn’t made her feel apologetic about her talent. She was speaking at the trailer launch event of Thalaivi when she dedicated a moment to her director, AL Vijay, who has been a great support to her throughout the journey of the film, as told by her earlier. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wears The Most Gorgeous Looking Pink Saree at Thalaivi Trailer Launch - Yay or Nay?

On Tuesday, as she unveiled the anticipated trailer, Kangana broke down and thanked Vijay for being with her and developing the kind of camaraderie that male directors usually share with male actors. The four-time National award-winning actor mentioned that she’s grateful for this opportunity where she got to learn so much from her director while filming Thalaivi. Also Read - Thalaivi Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Say Kangana Ranaut 'Did Justice to Amma's Character' - Your Thoughts?

Kangana took to Twitter to share the video of herself going emotional at the event. The actor said that she calls herself ‘Babbar Sherni’ but today, she broke down like never before. The caption on her post read, “I call myself Babbar Sherni cause I never cry I never give anyone the privilege of making me cry, don’t remember when I cried last but today I cried and cried and cried and it feels so good #ThalaiviTrailer.” (sic) Also Read - Thalaivi Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Portrays Jayalalithaa's Fight Against Patriarchy in a Powerful Story

“Never in my life have a met a man who has not made be feel apologetic about my talent” – Kangana gets very emotional talking about her director Vijay of Thalaivi. #ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/i2yJVtaLGK — Sia (@AnytimeGorgeous) March 23, 2021

Kangana was joined by her film’s team in Mumbai at the trailer launch of Thalaivi in which she plays the role of one of the most celebrated politicians and actors in Indian history – J Jayalalithaa. The trailer, also featuring Aravind Swamy, Bhagyashree, and Madhu in important roles received wide appreciation from both the audience and the critics.

Produced by Zee Studios, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 23.