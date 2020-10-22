Late actor Irrfan Khan’s demise has shaken everyone, leaving fans in a state of shock as his death has left a void in Indian cinema that will never be filled. It has been a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. The Angrezi Medium actor’s eldest son Babil Khan is quite active on social media and keeps sharing memories, throwback pictures and videos of Irrfan. On Thursday, Babil took to Instagram to share a throwback video that is also very emotional. The video shows Irrfan Khan walking the streets of London with wife Sutapa and they both sing ‘Mera Saaya Saath Hoga’ from the old Hindi movie Mera Saath. Irrfan can be seen asking for the correct lyrics. Also Read - Watch: Old Video of Irrfan Khan Reciting ‘Thakur Ka Kuan’ Goes Viral, Netizens Are Reminded of Hathras Horror

Babil Khan got emotional while dropping his mother at the airport. He captioned the post as: Mera saya ki tera saya. Dropping ma off at the airport now. Celebs and fans got emotional and commented with hearts emoji for the legendary actor who left us too soon. Actor Pankaj Tripathi also commented on the post with folded hands emoji.

The video has brought tears in many eyes, have a look at the post shared by Babil Khan:

The 53-year old left for his heavenly abode on 29th April 2020 post succumbing to colon infection and his last rites were performed in Mumbai. Irrfan was still under treatment when he returned to acting with Angrezi Medium, a follow-up to his 2017 hit, Hindi Medium. Irrfan’s final film, incidentally, has also been Bollywood’s last release in the theatres for now, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a total lockdown of the nation.

We miss you Irrfan Khan, may your soul rest in peace!