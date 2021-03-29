Mumbai: Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil accepted a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award and the Best Actor in Leading Role award for his father at the Filmfare event that took place on Saturday. Babil was dressed up by his mother Sutapa Sikdar in his late father’s clothes for the ceremony. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana's Beautiful Poem For Late Actor Irrfan Khan Will Surely Make You Emotional, Read Here

Babil shared a post on Instagram revealing the reason why his mother refused to attend the Filmfare awards, and why he chose to wear his father's clothes to the event. The young man wrote about Irrfan always trying to break out of his comfort zone and the blue piece of the outfit was one such outfit that he tried on to walk on the ramp which was something he didn't like. The caption on Babil's post read, "The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone. That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing though into new spaces that I'm uncomfortable with." (sic)

In the video that Babil posted, one can see him asking his mother about not going to attend the ceremony and she says because she didn’t want to face the people. “No, I can’t face people,” she says in the video.

While receiving the award on the behalf of his late father, Babil talked about trying to bring a change in cinema with his future actions. He made a moving acceptance speech and thanked the industry people for opening their hearts to him and his family. “I basically said ‘this is not my place to say anything. People always say that you cannot fit into your father’s shoes but at least I can fit into his clothes. I just want to show all my gratitude to the audience and our industry because of the warmth and love that you have hugged our family with, and all I can really say is that you and I will make this journey together and take Indian cinema to new heights, I promise,” he wrote (sic).

In a separate post, actor Ayushmann Khurrana praised Babil and said that he can see him bringing a whole lot of change into the industry. “Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future,” he wrote in his post.

Irrfan Khan died on April 29 after fighting cancer for over two years. He took his last breath in Mumbai.