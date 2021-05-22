Suhana Khan’s 21st birthday: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is celebrating her 21st birthday today. The aspiring actor has been receiving many heartfelt birthday wishes on the internet. But, the ones shared by her friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are just super cute and truly nostalgic. Also Read - Suhana Khan’s Luxurious New York Apartment: See Room Photos Taken at Golden Hour

While Suhana's mom wished her on her birthday by sharing a stunning picture on Instagram, her besties actually dug out old videos and photos to make sure that Suhana was having the best time on her birthday. In a video shared by Shanaya Kapoor, a little Suhana could be seen dancing to the song 'Yeh Mera Dil Pyar Ka Deewana' amid rains. Wearing a tiny red dress, Suhana joins her little girls Ananya and Shanaya in the video as they all shake a leg on the famous Bollywood number. Apart from showing the fabulous bonding between the girls, the video also proves the early Bollywood inclination of the three who are living their individual journeys to the movies currently.

Shanaya dropped the rare video on Instagram with a caption that read, "happy birthday my sue❤️ we're forever going to be dancing together❤️ #team😇🤞🏼🥰 (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

Ananya too wished Suhana in her Instagram stories by dropping a throwback picture of them sharing a hug while posing.

Suhana has grown up to become a beautiful actor. However, her plans to foray into Bollywood are still not known. She has been doing a lot of theatre and other performance-related work while studying acting at the New York University. She’s expected to make her debut soon while Ananya Panday has already stepped into the industry, and Shanaya is working on her first movie soon. We wish her a very happy birthday!