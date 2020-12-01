Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is on a roll with a stunning lineup of films. After wrapping up her part in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor, the actor is landing back in Mumbai to prepare for her next film which pairs her back with Akshay Kumar. Also Read - Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon’s Film to go on Floors in January 2021

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the actor has signed Akshay’s Bachchan Pandey that also features Kriti Sanon in an important role. The film is going on the floors in January next year in Jaisalmer and the makers have not yet revealed the details of Jacqueline’s character. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Movies Shooting Schedule Post COVID-19: Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re And Bachchan Pandey in Order

While Kriti plays the role of a journalist in the film who aspires to be a filmmaker, Akshay plays a gangster who wants to be an actor. The daily quoted a source close to the film as saying, “While Kriti Sanon plays a journalist who aspires to be a filmmaker, Jacqueline’s character is currently being kept under wraps.” Bachchan Pandey will be shot in a start-to-finish two months schedule from January 6 in Rajasthan. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Reveals Akshay Kumar Has Transformed Into Beast Mode For Bachchan Pandey

Meanwhile, after returning today, Jacqueline will begin Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and dedicate the entire month to the film. Talking about getting back to a film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the actor said, “I was very very new to the industry when I did the song ‘Dhanno‘ in Housefull for Nadiad (producer Sajid Nadiadwala). Our friendship goes way back to then and I am elated to be working with him again in Bachchan Pandey, our eighth film together.”

This is her fourth film with Akshay after Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Brothers.