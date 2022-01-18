Bachchan Pandey new release date: Actor Akshay Kumar has once again taken the charge to revive the Box Office amid the COVID crisis in the country. In a fresh post on social media, the actor announced that his next movie – Bachchan Pandey, will be hitting the screens on March 18. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be the big Holi release this year. It was initially scheduled to release in theatres on March 4. However, the makers decided to postpone the date.Also Read - 'Selfie' Time For Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi as They Team up For The First Time, Fans Say 'Aag Laga Di'

Along with Akshay, Bachchan Pandey also features Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. Revealing the new poster of the film featuring himself holding a rifle and flaunting his bare chest, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote, “Action ✔️

Comedy ✔️

Romance ✔️

Drama ✔️

L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi!

#SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March, 2022 🎬 (sic).”

Last year during the pandemic, despite more restrictions coming in, Akshay kept releasing his films both in the theatres or on the OTT platforms. The actor’s Laxmii took over the web space followed by Bell Bottom in theatres. Sooryavanshi, which featured him alongside Katrina Kaif, turned out to be a big Diwali release last year. The actor followed the pattern with Atrangi Re this year. Other movies that are set for release this year include Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan among others.

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after Entertainment (2014), Housefull 3 (2016) and Housefull 4 (2019). Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bachchan Pandey!