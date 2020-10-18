Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be sharing the screen space for the first time in the second installment of Badhaai Ho. The film originally cast Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao. The film went on to become a National-Award winning film and marking its two years, Junglee Pictures have announced the film, which will go on the floors in January 2021. Also Read - Hema Malini Supports Bollywood's Lawsuit Against Media: Labelling us Druggies Was Intolerable

Rajkummar will be essaying the role of a Delhi cop, the only male cop in a women police station. Bhumi will be playing the role of the PT teacher. Earlier, Rajkummar Rao was seen playing the role of a cop in Aamir Khan starrer Talaash. The film is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and is written by Badhaai Ho writer Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. Also Read - Chhalaang Trailer: Rajkummar Rao And Zeeshan Ayyub Mix Talent With Entertainment in This Superb Diwali Release

Talking about his role in the film, Rajkummar said in a statement, “I am happy things are picking pace and the wheel is moving again. Badhaai Do is a special film for me. I am glad to take up this nuanced character who has layers of conflicts to resolve in and around him. As far as preparations are concerned, I have my own process of preparing a character, and also this time it is the setting of this character in Badhaai Do that makes it unique. The audience is in for a surprise, which will unfold with time. I am happy to reconnect with the audience on the special occasion of Badhaai Ho anniversary, the film was an absolute delight and one of my most favourites.” Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray's Indirect Attack on Yogi Adityanath: Move to Shift Film Industry Will Not be Tolerated

“Badhaai Ho is a very special film and the whole team together made a beautiful film which was loved by everyone around the world. Though the setting of our film and the story is very different from Badhaai Ho but the unique story and these entertaining characters will be so much fun for the audiences to watch”, he added.

Bhumi, on the other hand, said that her role is special. She said, “I have played many different roles previously in my films but my character in Badhaai Do is truly special. I loved the script since the first narration as the subject is very relevant and is packaged in the most entertaining way. Since this is the first time I will be working with Rajkummar, I am super excited as we begin our shoot soon. Badhaai Ho has been one of my favourites and it feels amazing to take this franchise forward.”

Director Harshvardhan shared, “My heartiest wishes to team Badhaai Ho on the second anniversary of this gem of a film. I am super excited to be a part of this franchise, Badhaai Do. Family comedies are evergreen and the idea was to create wholesome entertainment that can be enjoyed with the entire family. Since the pandemic, we have been able to do some reading sessions and the chemistry between Raj and Bhumi is so palpable that I am really looking forward to capturing this for the big screen. Our pre-production is in full swing and we will start filming very soon in January.”

Ayushmann Khurrana Badhaai Ho went on to mint over Rs 100 crore in the domestic box office. The film revolved around a middle-aged couple expecting their third child in their 50s. The film won two National Film Awards.