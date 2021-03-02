The poster of Saina, a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, was released by the makers on Tuesday. However, while it helped in creating the buzz, many social media users pointed out that it didn’t really look like the poster of a film which is about a badminton player. Many users were quick to observe that the shuttlecock seen in the poster only suggests an above-head serving by the player which is not the case with badminton players who do a below-the-waist serving in the game. Also Read - Pavitra Punia Lashes Out At Trolls For Questioning Her Relationship With Eijaz Khan, Says 'Haters Approval Not Needed'

The poster of Saina shows a hand reaching out for the shuttlecock which is against the basic rule of badminton because the game only accepts an ‘underarm hitting action’ – a service that has been made in an upward direction. The ‘tennis style’ serve in which the player is making an overarm serve is considered a fault in the game of badminton. Also Read - Twitter Announces New Feature That Would Let Users Charge Followers, Netizens React

While one user wrote, “Badminton ka serve neeche se hota hai. A tennis fan must have made the poster,” another user asked, “Is it Sania Mirza biopic or Saina Nehwal’s” (sic) Check out these tweets in which the Twitter users mocked the makers of Saina for confusing badminton with tennis:

Poster mein hi basics galat hai, pata nahi film kaise banaya hoga 🙄🤦🏻‍♂️

Atleast Saina se consult karke poster nikalte 😂😂 — Sagar Sahoo (@sagar_sah00) March 2, 2021

I only remember Saina as a badminton player. Never knew she was a tennis player too😅 — Saket Singh Raghuvanshi 🇮🇳 (@saket9033) March 2, 2021

Hahaha.. Tennis service in Badminton ?? 🤣🤣🤣 — That Nair Boy (@surajv369) March 2, 2021

Is it Sania mirza biopic Or Saina Nehwal’s 😅 — ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ (@mysorerocks) March 2, 2021

This looks more like Sania and less of Saina looking at the position of the hand.. — Ram (@ramarc31) March 2, 2021

The film features Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal while Manav Kaul and Paresh Rawal play other important roles. Saina is directed by Amole Gupte. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj, and Rasesh Shah. It’s slated to hit the screens on March 26. What do you think about the poster and the ‘serve’?