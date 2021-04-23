Mumbai: Actor Amit Mistry died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning in Mumbai. The actor was popular for his Gujarati films, plays, and TV shows. Last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits and Sony Sab’s show Tenali Rama, Amit was known to be a talented artiste and a lovely human being who always stood for his friends and behaved supportively in crisis.

Mistry’s peers and friends from the industry took to social media to mourn his death. Actor Kubbra Sait wrote, “You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family (sic).” Actor Karan V Grover took to Twitter to write, “Shocking and deeply saddening news #Amitmistry Peace be upon u brother” (sic)

Amit Mistry ? No …this is unbelievable. He was an amazing Actor and a real happy soul ❤️❤️ https://t.co/G8J34jENfc — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) April 23, 2021

Mistry was seen in Bollywood films Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor in The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Gujarati movie Bey Yaar. May he rest in peace!