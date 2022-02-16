RIP Bappi Lahiri: Bappi Lahiri, singer and music composer, died in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The legendary music personality was 69 when he breathed his last. Always full of life and style, Bappi Lahiri was one of the most prominent faces across the film industries in India and had teamed up with the other stalwarts from the music industry to give some iconic songs including Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, Disco Dancer, Tamma Tamma Loge, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, and Ooh La La La among others.Also Read - Bappi Lahiri Dies: Ajay Devgn, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon And Others Mourn The Demise of Legendary Singer

In his last post on Instagram, he recalled his initial days in the industry and shared a picture in which he could be seen wearing a pair of shades and a lot of jewellery. The singer was popular for carrying a distinct style with long hair, a stack of gold bracelets and multiple gold chains. The same could be seen in the last picture he had shared on Instagram two days before passing away: Also Read - Bappi Da's Lively Nature Will be Missed by Everyone: PM Modi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bappi Lahiri (@bappilahiri_official_)

Also Read - Rest in Peace, Disco King: Twitter Mourns The Demise of Veteran Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for around a month. On Monday, he got discharged by the doctors but his health condition deteriorated on Tuesday. An official statement from the doctor treating the singer was released by the hospital on Wednesday morning. “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” read the statement.

May his soul rest in peace!