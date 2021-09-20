Mumbai: Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri has broken silence on the reports of him losing his voice. On Monday, the singer took to his official Instagram account and called these reports ‘false and disheartening’.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal Wins Bappi Da's Heart With Her Performance, Gets a Bengali Saree As a Gift

In a statement issued, Bappi Lahiri rubbishes all such reports and mentioned that he is ‘doing well’. “Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health. “With the blessings of my fans and wellwishers, I am doing well! Bappida,” the statement read. Also Read - Bappi Lahiri Tests COVID Positive at 68, Admitted to Mumbai Hospital

The Veteran music composer was admitted to the hospital earlier this year as a precautionary measure after he was tested positive for coronavirus. Back then, his spokesperson issued a statement and said, “Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for Covid 19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada’s family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.” However, Bappi Da was discharged soon after he recovered from the infection.

Bappi Lahiri is one of the most popular singers. He sung several hit and evergreen songs including Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. Bappi Da’s last Bollywood song was titled Bhankas which was a part of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3.