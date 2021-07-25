Mumbai: Actor Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht are facing trouble in their marriage. Reportedly, the couple is living separately and have decided to take a break.Also Read - Indraneil Sengupta Refutes Rumours of Trouble In Marriage With Barkha Bisht: We Are Together

As reported in ETimes, Indraneil Sengupta has moved out and is currently living with his parents. The report cited a source who claims, "Things have not been okay between the couple since the last five months. Indraneil has moved out of their apartment and is currently living with his parents in the same building. The link-up rumours with Isha Sahaa have made matters worse between the two."

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht got married in 2008 and have a nine-year-old daughter named Meira. In June this year, Indraneil had come forth and refuted the rumours of trouble in his marriage with Barkha Bisht due to his alleged affair. The actor had called these reports false and had said that they are together. "I have heard rumours of such kind about Barkha and my marriage and I knew they will trickle to the media, but there's nothing like that," Indraneil had said.

Not just then, when Indraneil was asked about the reports of his alleged affair, he had said “I have heard this also. But for that to happen, I need to have gone to Kolkata. Right? I last went to Kolkata in February.”

Indraneil Sengupta has worked in several shows and movies including Kahaani and Calendar Girls. Barkha, on the other hand too has worked in several shows including Doli Saja Ke and Naamkarann. The duo also worked together in a show named Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam.