Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on the occasion of Rakshabandhan took to social media to announce his upcoming film Rakshabandhan. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film will be produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. Rakshabandhan is set to hit the theatres on November 5, 2021. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and will be presented by Alka Hiranandani.

Taking to social media, Akshay shared the first look of the film and wrote about the brother-sister bonding and captioned it, "Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly…it's the quickest I've signed a film in my career. A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka, and to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister. It makes me happiest that she is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Anand L Rai. Can't thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life. Directed by Aanand L Rai Written by #HimanshuSharma Produced by #ColourYellowProductions @cypplofficial in association with #CapeOfGoodFilm Presented by #AlkaHiranandani & Aanand L Rai, in theatres on 5th November 2021. #SirfBehneDetiHai100PercentReturn. (sic)"

The tagline of the film is a catchy one and it reads, 'Bas Behne Deti Hai 100% Return'. In the poster, Akshay can be seen hugging his four younger sisters.

Take a Look at the Poster Here:

Excited about the collaboration with Akshay, Aanand said in a statement, “Akshay is such a talented actor and I am really excited to collaborate with him once again for Rakshabandhan. The film is a special tale which celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way.”

The film Rakshabandhan marks the second collaboration of the actor with director Aanand L Rai. Apart from Rakshabandhan, Akshay Kumar has Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re in his pipeline.