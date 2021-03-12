Malaika Arora has set the internet on fire with her hot and super bold picture in a black bikini. The 47-year-old actor can be seen taking a stroll on the beach with her back towards the camera. She can be seen dressed in a backless black monokini which she has teamed up by throwing over an asymmetrical beige top. She accessorised her look with a brown leather belt and she has styled her hair in loose curls. She captioned the Instagram post, “Beach bum.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Enjoy 'Lovely Evening' With Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Others

Within a few seconds, her post was flooded with fire emojis from her friends and fans. Gabriella Demetriades and Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora were the first ones to drop the comments. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Pouts in First Selfie After Birth of Second Child, Arjun Kapoor Says 'Roast Chicken Glow'

Earlier, Malaika shared her stunning black-and-white picture and captioned it, “It’s all black n white and colour and no shades of grey.” Her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor commented on her post, “Nice glasses. nicer picture.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was one of the judges on the TV reality show India’s Best Dancer alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. She is best known for her songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Hello Hello among many others.