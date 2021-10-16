RIP Farrukh Jaffar: Veteran actor Farrukh Jaffar, known for playing mother to Rekha and wife to Amitabh Bachchan, died on Friday following a brain stroke. The news was confirmed by her grandson. She was 88 when she breathed her last. Shaz Ahmed, Jaffar’s grandson, told the news agency PTI, “My grandmother died today at around 7 pm at Gomti Nagar residence following a brain stroke. Her last rites will take place on Saturday at the Aishbagh Kabristan (sic),” he said.Also Read - KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Cannot Stop Laughing As He Learns What 'Zeher, Katl Lag Rahe Ho' Means | Watch

Jaffar started her acting career with Umrao Jaan in 1981, in which she played the role of veteran actor Rekha's mother. In the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Jaffar played the role of Fatima Beghum, his wife.

Family sources said that the actor was born in Chakesar village in the Shahganj area of Jaunpur district and she came to Lucknow after finishing her initial studies. She got married to S M Jaffar, former MLC, and ex-UP Congress chief. She has acted in other movies, including Peepli Live, Swades, Sultan, and Secret Superstar.

On Friday evening, Juhi Chaturvedi, writer of Gulabo Sitabo, took to Instagram to write a heartfelt note remembering ‘Fatima Beghum’. She wrote, “begum gayiin.

Farrukh ji…na aap jaisa koi tha aur na hoga.. dil se shukriya jo aapne humko aapse rishta jodne ki ijaazat di… ab allah ki uss duniya mein hifaazat se rahiyega…RIP #FarrukhJaffar #Begum #FattoBi #FatimaBegum #GulaboSitabo (sic)”

May her soul rest in peace!

— With inputs from PTI