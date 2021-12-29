Nora Fatehi viral video: A video of actor Nora Fatehi is going viral on social media in which she is seen talking to the paparazzi, thanking them for not calling her ‘behenji‘, a taunt used to address women who are relatively simpler and not stylish in their public appearances. Nora and Guru have come out with their new music video titled ‘Dance Meri Rani‘ and while promoting the same in the city, they were caught by the paps who addressed both Nora and Guru together as ‘Nora Paaji.’ It seemed quite funny but Nora was quick to tell the photographers that she’s glad she wasn’t being called ‘Nora behenji.’Also Read - From Nora Fatehi’s Extravagant Headgear to Alia Bhatt’s Yellow Infinity Blouse, A Look at Best-Dressed Celebs of 2021

The video features the paps asking Nora to pose. "Rani ji! Rani ji centre (Rani, please look at the centre)," and as Guru joins her, the paps start calling them 'Nora Praaji.' Guru, who keeps laughing during the entire time, asks them "kahan se laate ho (where do you bring this from?)." Next, they start saying, "Nora paaji, Nora paaji thoda left." This cracks up Nora who says, "kam se Kam se kam tumne behenji nahi kaha (At least you did not call me behenji)."

The paps then try to make them understand that they were actually calling both Nora and Guru together so they took her name and called him 'paaji.' Guru took to Instagram to share the video. The captioned on his video read, "Nora and paaji (Guru)." Guru shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, "Rani ji Omg @norafatehi #dancemerirani (sic)." Watch the viral video here:

Nora and Guru have impressed the viewers with their chemistry in the new song. The video features the actor showing some scintillating dance moves while Guru impresses with his swift singing style. The two have released Dance Meri Rani as the sequel to their previous hit number titled ‘Nach Meri Rani.’ Have you heard the song yet?