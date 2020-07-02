Actor Vaani Kapoor has been signed on for the movie Bell Bottom. The film features Akshay Kumar and is set in the ’80s. Vaani took to Instagram to share the news and posted a few happy photos of herself posing with Akshay. Both looked good together in the photos. The caption on the actor’s post read, “Super Super Thrilled & Excited for this one !! Teaming up with the one & only @akshaykumar Sir 💥 🤩Can’t wait !!! #Bellbottom Let’s get this started ❤️” (sic) Also Read - Akshay Kumar on Playing a Transgender Role in Laxmmi Bomb: This Film Has Made my Understanding of Gender Equality Better

Bell Bottom is the remake of popular Kannada film by the same name that was released last year to a good response at the Box Office. The film is believed to be an espionage thriller and is based on real-life events of an unsung hero. It is being directed by Ranjit Tiwari who also helmed the original. Bell Bottom is produced by Nikkhil Advani who first came up with the idea of remaking the film in Hindi. As mentioned in a few reports, the producer loved the film so much that he immediately bought the remake rights. Pooja Entertainment’s Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh are co-producing the film.

Akshay had announced the film in November last year and revealed that it’s going to be released on January 22. However, the actor later announced a change in the release date. Now, with the COVID-19 situation, seems like the film will be delayed further. Akshay has now got six films in the pipeline including Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi that are ready for release. The other films are Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, and Atrangi Re. While Akshay had started shooting for Prithviraj before the pandemic, the rest two films are still waiting to go on the floors. Bell Bottom, meanwhile, was expected to go on the floors in the middle of this year.