Bell Bottom Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom's trailer finally dropped and fans can't be more excited. Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set in the 80s and is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm back then. In the film, Akshay essays the role of a RAW agent while Lara Dutta plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in the power at that point in time. Vaani Kapoor plays the role of Akshay's wife in the film.

The trailer opens up with Lara Dutta who absolutely looks unrecognizable as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She discusses with her ministers the solutions as the country faces the seventh hijack. Hence, the entry of Akshay Kumar who is famously known as Bell Bottom arrives and comes up with a Covert operation (It is a military operation intended to conceal the identity of the party that instigated the operation) to wipe out terrorism from the country. It is a story that needs to be told and Akshay Kumar is back in his 'Khiladi' phase. Akshay and Lara's performances are impressive.

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film also features Huma Qureshi and is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

The film will have a theatrical release on August 19 and the film will also release in 3D format.