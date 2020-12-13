The year 2020 might be very upsetting in various ways but one can credit it for bringing the master musician Lucky Ali back into our lives. At least Twitter is convinced that one of the best things that happened this year was Lucky Ali’s two soulful renditions of ‘O Sanam’. The second one recently happened in Goa when the legendary singer broke into an impromptu performance and crooned his ever-so-lovely song for a small group present in Arambol in North Goa. Also Read - Lucky Ali enthrals audience on banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar

The video of the 62-year-old singer mesmerising the entire audience with his voice is going viral on social media currently. It was first shared by veteran actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi who probably happened to be at the place where Ali performed this weekend. The video shows him playing the guitar while singing the ’90s popular song O Sanam that is still fresh in the hearts of his fans. At one point, the audience sings along and creates a totally magical mood. Also Read - Lucky Ali never wanted to be a music factory!

Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all present . Was a lovely setting . pic.twitter.com/Dt5KlWLSxv — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) December 12, 2020

While sharing the video on Twitter, Nafisa Ali wrote, “Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all present . Was a lovely setting.” (sic). Here are some other tweets:

O Sanam with the legend himself. Impromptu jam with Lucky Ali Sir Sir We were blessed with the presence of @nafisaaliindia and @officialluckyali Sir, had one of the the best day of my life. Sharing this magical moment with you all my beautiful people🙏🏻♥️#luckyali #osanam https://t.co/xZglOF8xun — Yash Nirwan (@yash_nirwan) December 13, 2020

#LuckyAli

The soulful performance….

He wants to tell his fans that don’t forget him when he would not be.. — Madhumita Sarkar (@Madhumi05601699) December 13, 2020

This man is a legend. No one in the Indian Music Industry can replace him. This song brings back so many memories. ♥️♥️♥️#luckyali @luckyali https://t.co/upvXsr2Sx6 — Wanderlust (@BajajKanika15) December 13, 2020

They say, his ‘hmmmm’ is better than whole career of Neha Kakkar.

I don’t believe in comparing people, but I echo this one ! #LuckyAli pic.twitter.com/vsh23kpDGc — Vasu Goyal (@Vsgoyl) December 13, 2020

Lucky Ali is better LA than Los Angeles.#LuckyAli #hmm — Gunjan Srivastava (@Gunjan1304) December 13, 2020

The original video of ‘O Sanam‘ went viral recently and the audience moved back to play the songs of the veteran singer and made him trend on Twitter in no time. This time, it seemed even more special as those who could witness the entire performance couldn’t be more thankful for being in Goa! Some of them tweeted and thanked their stars for being present at the right place at the right time!

Well, if there’s anything magical happening today, it’s happening in this video! Also, here’s the original version of Lucky Ali’s ‘O Sanam’!