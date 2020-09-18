After the makers of Khaali Peeli replaced Beyonce with ‘Duniya‘ in their song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, actor Ishaan Khatter has now opened up on the entire controversy involving racism. The actor, who plays the lead with Ananya Panday, says that the issue has been blown out of proportion. Also Read - Beyonce Sharma Jayegi: Khaali Peeli Makers Replace 'c' With 's' to Make it Less Racist!

When the song was released, several people on social media criticised the lyricists for making an impression of comparing a girl with fair skin to a dark-skinned Beyonce Knowles in the song. The contentious lyrics sounded like: 'Tujhe Dekh Ke Goriya, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi.' However, both the makers and the lyricists refused to believe that the song had any racist undertones. They said that the word 'goriya' was used to describe a beautiful girl and not intended to be a fair skin vs dark skin debate. The director of the film, Maqbool Khan, was quoted saying, "the term goriya has been so often and traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl, that it didn't occur to any of us to interpret it in a literal manner."

Ishaan, too, reiterated the same argument. In his interview with Film Companion recently, the actor said that the term 'goriya' has been used in many Hindi numbers as a reference to a girl. "The word 'gori' has been taken out of context, as I understand it. I have asked a lot of questions to people from rural areas, who've clarified that 'gori' has been used in multiple songs, for ages, as just referencing a girl. Like you'd say 'launda' or 'chhora', you also say 'gori', and that is the context in which it was used," he explained.

Ishaan added that the term was ‘never meant to be about the complexion, let alone race.’ The Dhadak star said that he plays a tapori character in the film and for him, Beyonce is the ultimate epitome of beauty. He said his character wants to impress a girl by comparing her to Beyonce because ‘he’s trying to flatter her.’

Khaali Peeli, a remake of Telugu film Taxiwala, is the debut production for director Ali Abbas Zafar. It’s set for release on pay per view platform Zee Plex on October 2. Your thoughts on the entire issue?