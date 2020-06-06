Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently hosted a live Instagram session for his fans and Ranveer Singh delighted the fans with his presence. The cute banter between both actors were cut short when irritated Deepika Padukone told him to cut down on the screaming. The Padmavat actor just woke up from his nap and was not totally unaware of what was happening. Ranveer was seen flipping his hair and Ayushmann too got inspired and took off his hat. Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Not Take Over Ranveer Singh's 83's Post-Production Work, Deet Inside

During the live chat, Ranveer suddenly looked away and gets nervous. He says, “ Ok bye bye bye! bhabhi daant rahi hai, keh rahi hai mein zoom call kar rahi hu, chilla mat (Your sister-in-law is shouting at me. She is saying she is on a zoom call, son’t speak so loud’. Also Read - Wajid Khan Dies at 42: Priyanka Chopra Recalls The Hearty Laugh of Loved Composer in Her Heartbreaking Tweet

Vicky Donor actor leaves him and says ‘I love you and I miss you’. Ranveer responds and says ‘I love you Ayush’ and he quickly leaves the chat. Ayushmann then says, “And he has left because bhabhi daant rahi hain usse (sister-in-law is scolding him).” Also Read - Deepika Padukone Posts Unseen Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor And Herself From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as Film Completes 7 Years

Watch the viral video here:

Ranveer Singh joining Ayushmann Khurrana live on Instagram ♥️ _

He just woke up 🤣♥️ pic.twitter.com/OeHQQdSXeM — RanveerSingh TBT | #83🏏♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) June 5, 2020



Speaking about spending quarantine time with Ranveer, Deepika said, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live within this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the power couple of Bollywood will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film is based on ndia’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi.