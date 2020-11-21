Comedian Bharti Singh, who is arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday evening after being interrogated by the anti-narcotic agency, will be spending night at the NCB office and will be produced in front of the NDPS court on Sunday morning. Her arrest came right after NCB arrested a 21-year-old drug peddler from Khar Danda area in Mumbai. The agency recovered several kinds of drugs including LSD from the alleged peddler. Harsh Limbachiya’s interrogation is underway and is likely to be arrested. Also Read - Bharti Singh Arrested in Bollywood Drug Case by NCB After Being Interrogated on Saturday

As per the NCB official, the television couple accepted consumption of Ganja. ANI quoted an official, "NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh arrested & examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway."

Bharti and Harsh were detained and taken for investigations to the NCB offices in south Mumbai in separate vehicles where they were being questioned. Earlier this morning, the NCB teams landed at their premises in Andheri, Lokhandwala Complex and Versova areas and carried out search operations.

As per the NCB officials quoted by the news agency PTI, Bharti Singh’s name emerged during questioning of a drug peddler and the search of her home ‘recovered a small amount of cannabis’ The official also shared that they also searched at the two other locations in Mumbai.

Harsh and Bharti are a popular couple on the small screen and have admitted to consuming anti-narcotics substances, as revealed by the NCB. This is the second celebrity arrest by the federal anti-narcotics agency after they arrested Rhea Chakraborty in September. The actor’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, and producer Feroz A Nadiadwala’s wife, Shabana were also arrested in the same drug case.

Earlier this month, actor Arjun Rampal’s home was searched and both he and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were summoned by the anti-drug agency. Other names in the case that were summoned include Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor among other drug peddlers.