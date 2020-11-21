Comedian Bharti Singh’s family members reach at NCB office as she gets arrested and will be spending the night at the anti-narcotics agency office. She will be taken for her medical test tomorrow morning, post which she will be produced before the NDPS court. Also Read - Bharti Singh Arrested: Comedian To Spend Night at NCB Office, Will Be Produced Before NDPS Court on Sunday

As per the NCB official, the television couple accepted consumption of Ganja. ANI quoted an official, “NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted the consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh arrested & examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway.”

Here Are The Key Developments That Took Place Today:

♦ Bharti Singh’s husband Harsh Limbachiya’s interrogation is still underway.

♦ Her arrest came right after NCB arrested a 21-year-old drug peddler from Khar Danda area in Mumbai.

♦ The agency recovered several kinds of drugs including LSD and marijuana from the alleged peddler.

♦ Bharti and Harsh were detained and taken for investigations to the NCB offices in south Mumbai in separate vehicles where they were being questioned.

♦ The couple accepted the consumption of Ganja.

♦ Earlier this morning, the NCB teams landed at their premises in Andheri, Lokhandwala Complex and Versova areas and carried out search operations.

♦ As per the NCB officials quoted by the news agency PTI, Bharti Singh’s name emerged during questioning of a drug peddler and the search of her home ‘recovered a small amount of cannabis’ the official also shared that they also searched at the two other locations in Mumbai.

♦ This is the second celebrity arrest by the federal anti-narcotics agency after they arrested Rhea Chakraborty in September.

♦ Harsh and Bharti are a popular couple on the small screen and have admitted to consuming anti-narcotics substances, as revealed by the NCB.