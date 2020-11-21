Comedian Bharti Singh arrested after being interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after being questioned for several hours. As per the NDTV report, the comedian has been arrested. On Saturday, NCB officials raided her Mumbai residence and found recovered a ‘small quantity of cannabis’. As per the NCB officials quoted by the news agency PTI, Bharti Singh’s name emerged during questioning of a drug peddler and the search of her home ‘recovered a small amount of cannabis’ the official also shared that they also searched at the two other locations in Mumbai. Also Read - Bharti Singh Reacts to NCB's Raid at Her House And Her Alleged Involvement in Drugs Case

