Comedian Bharti Singh was granted bail on Monday morning after the NCB arrested her in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus case. The popular TV actor was clicked coming out of the Kalyan Jail where she was sent under judicial custody for 14 days till December 4. The comedian was clicked by the paparazzi around 6 pm. Bharti had admitted to consuming anti-narcotics substances procured by her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, said the NCB in its official statement after her arrest. Also Read - Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Bail Plea: Couple Granted Bail By Special NDPS Court

Along with Bharti, her husband was also granted bail by the special NDPS court on Monday. Haarsh was kept at a different prison in Mumbai. As per the statement given by the NCB, both of them had admitted to consuming drugs and Haarsh had even admitted to procuring marijuana from peddlers in the city. The agency had found a small quantity of ganja at their residence in Andheri and their production office. Also Read - Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Why Court Didn't Accept NCB's Demand of Remand Custody

Earlier, the couple’s advocate, while opposing NCB’s demand of custody, told the court that the agency had recovered drugs in a very small quantity and that both Bharti and Haarsh have already admitted to consuming drugs, therefore, there’s no point taking them in custody now. Mumbai Mirror quoted advocate Ayaz Khan as saying, “It is a case of small quantity of contraband, punishment for which is up to one year in jail. The prosecution’s case is that it was a case of consumption and not peddling of drugs. We argued that why the NCB required custody in a consumption case wherein statements have already been recorded.” Also Read - Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody, NCB Charges Latter For 'Financing' Drugs

During the raid, the officials had found 65 grams of a green leafy substance that was later tested as ganja, from the production house in Versova. 21.5 grams of ganja was found from Bharti and Haarsh’s residence in Andheri. The daily reported that an unaccounted amount of Rs 1.49 lakh in cash was also recovered from the house.