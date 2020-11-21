Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa on Saturday were detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Bollywood drug case. The couple, who are popular names on the small screen were taken to the NCB office in Mumbai after the team raided their residence in Andheri earlier in the day. As reported by news agency PTI, a small amount of cannabis was found at the couple’s residence after which the NCB called them for questioning. Also Read - Comedian Bharti Singh And Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa Detained By NCB After Raid

As Bharti stepped out of her car to appear before the NCB, she was surrounded by the media. The actor responded to the questions regarding the raid and NCB detaining them by saying that it’s nothing but a simple process of questioning. ‘They have only called us for questioning. Nothing major,” she told the media stationed outside the NCB office in Mumbai. Also Read - SSR Case: Maddock Films Says no Payment Made to Actor After Reports of ED Questioning Dinesh Vijan Surface

Bharti and Harsh’s names have emerged into the same case in which Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and Arjun Rampal was questioned. As reported by the agency, the couple was named by a drug peddler during the investigation after which the NCB immediately took an action. Also Read - NCB Raids Comedienne Bharti Singh's Residence in Mumbai in Drugs Case

Earlier this month, Arjun and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were summoned by the NCB in the case after the agency raided their residence and found a medicine that was listed as an anti-narcotics substance and was banned by the Indian government. The actor was asked by the agency to submit a medical prescription against the substance that was not found during the raid. Arjun later submitted the medical document and also released an official statement in the media saying, “I am fully cooperating with the investigation. I have nothing to do with drugs. The medicine found at my residence was prescribed. The prescription has been found and handed over.”

Bollywood came on the NCB’s radar when a few names emerged during the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. The actor died on June 14 after which his family accused Rhea Chakraborty and a few others of abetting his suicide. Nothing concrete has emerged in the probe by any federal agency so far.