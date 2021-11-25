Bhediya First Look: Actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday unveiled the first look of his much-anticipated film Bhediya along with its theatrical release date. In the poster, he his look is very intriguing as he is a dangerous werewolf and we are mighty impressed. In the background, we can see the dark world of jungle and his eyes lit up as he feels the danger around him. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “#BHEDIYA #bheidyafirstlook. In cinemas November 25th, 2022.” The film also stars Kriti Sanon along side Varun. The film is set to have a theatrical release on November 25 next year.Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon All Set to Unleash 'Bhediya'| First Look Out Tomorrow

Shot in Arunachal Pradesh, the film is based on the popular folklore. The story is inspired by fairy tales and legends of the state. The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding List: Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani And More | Full List

A few months back, Varun opened up on his transformation for the film on social media and wrote, “Last day. Filming our last key scenes on #BHEDIYA in the next 24 hrs. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it’s time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director Amar Kaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning.” Also Read - Hum Do Hamare Do Review: A Breezy Family Entertainer With Its Heart in The Right Place

Hollywood’s visual effects studio Mr X is working on the VFX of the film. Producer Dinesh Vijan earlier shared in a statement, “Mr. X has been a pioneer in the industry, having created some of the most spellbinding visual masterpieces of recent movie history. Ever since we conceptualised Bhediya, we knew our film needed the expertise of Mr. X to weave that epic scale.”

Apart from Bhediya, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.