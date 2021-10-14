Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao has joined hands with Anubhav Sinha for his upcoming movie ‘Bheed’. It will be a socio-political drama and the shooting for the same is likely to begin in Lucknow next month. This is for the first time that Anubhav Sinha and Rajkummar Rao are coming together for a movie. Trade analyst Tara Adarsh shared the news and wrote, “RAJKUMMAR RAO IN ANUBHAV SINHA’S NEXT FILM ‘BHEED’… #AnubhavSinha returns with yet another hard-hitting film, titled #Bheed… Stars #RajkummarRao… Produced by #BhushanKumar and #AnubhavSinha… Starts Nov 2021 (sic).”Also Read - Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon Bring The Most Unconventional Comedy of The Year | Watch

Rajkummar Rao also shared excitement regarding the movie and said that it will raise an important subject. However, he did not reveal much information about his character or the social issue which the movie will raise. "I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation. Even as an entertainer, I want my work to get people thinking. This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist, beyond my comfort zone. I can't wait to start shooting and lose myself in this universe," Rajkummar Rao said.

Talking about the movie, Anubhav Sinha said, “Bheed is one of those titles that the whole team jumps at the moment you propose it. To me, casting was crucial. Raj is a very intriguing actor. He is one of the very few actors who can be so successfully transparent in a story. There always was a keen desire to work with him and I am looking forward to it. I am honoured to have a solid collaborator like Bhushan on my side who is such a strong pillar and a sturdy sounding board.”

Apart from Bheed, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Hum Do Hamare Do and Netflix film Monica O My Darling.