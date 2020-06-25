Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is not going on the floors before September. The Anees Bazmee directorial was being shot in Lucknow when the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March this year. Now, even though the government has eased the lockdown, the shooting in various states across the country is not yet allowed. The team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also awaiting permission from the Uttar Pradesh government to resume shooting in Lucknow where they had created a huge set for the film. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Shares Romantic Picture With Kiara Advani But Cryptic Caption Takes Away All The Attention

The director of the film talked to Mid-Day in his latest interview and revealed that they have no other option than waiting for the government’s approval because shooting at any other place will disturb the continuity of the narrative. Bazmee said, “We have to go to Lucknow to finish the film. We had built a huge set and it has been standing untouched all these months. It is imperative to shoot the remaining portions there to maintain continuity.” Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Smiling as he Resumes Shooting For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur | Watch Video

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second film in the popular franchise that was led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in 2007. In the second film, Kartik plays the role of the funny priest who wards off the evil spirits and ghosts. The film was expected to hit the screens on July 31. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic creating an uproar in the industry, the team now struggles to complete the shoot let alone decide on the release date of the film. Talking about the same, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “The safety of our cast and crew is of utmost importance to us. Only when we receive permission from the (UP) government, will we resume work on the film. Hopefully, we will revisit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by September.” Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu to Dance Like Manjulika in Remake of Vidya Balan's 'Ami Je Tomar'

Meanwhile, Kartik’s other film Dostana 2 is also stuck in its shooting stage and the actor is awaiting his rest of the projects to kickstart amid the pandemic restrictions.