Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 new release date: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has postponed its release. In a new poster released on Wednesday, the makers announced that the film will now be hitting the theatres on May 20th instead of March 25th – their previous release date.

On Monday, the makers of RRR had announced that the SS Rajamouli-directorial will release in theatres on March 25, thereby clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as per the film's previous release date. The decision to postpone the release of the Anees Bazmee-directorial comes a day after RRR's new release date announcement and therefore, it is seen as an attempt to avoid the big Box Office clash.

‘BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2’ SHIFTS TO A NEW DATE… #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 – which was slated for release on 25 March 2022 – will now arrive in *cinemas* on a new date: 20 May 2022… Stars #KartikAaryan, #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu… NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT… pic.twitter.com/ruKqsPPwO8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Tabu in an important role and it’s written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The film is the sequel to the 2007 film which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in important roles. The shooting of the new film began before the pandemic hit the world and therefore, the makers had to undergo a lot of struggle to complete the shoot last year.

The horror comedy also features Amar Upadhyay in an important role. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!