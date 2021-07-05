Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared husband-actor Saif Ali Khan’s first look from his upcoming Bhoot Police. In the poster, Saif Ali Khan’s character Vibhooti can be seen carrying a scepter. He can be seen clad in a leather jacket, a black shirt, and a necklace with a talon dangling from it. Sharing the poster, Kareena wrote, “Don’t fear the paranormal and feel ‘Saif’ with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip. (sic)” Also Read - Yami Gautam Summoned by ED For Allegedly Violating Foreign Exchange Management Act

Earlier, the makers shared the very first poster of the film featuring Jacqueline, Saif, Arjun, and Yami standing atop a hill with their back towards the camera and can be seen holding a weapon each as they fight the paranormal amidst the jungle.

The film was shot in Himachal Pradesh last year and Kareena joined Saif in Dharamshala before she gave birth to her second child.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor spoke about the film and told SpotboyE, “I am very excited about Bhoot Police, to do a comedy with the co-actor playing off each other, and it’s a genre that’s new to me as an actor. I am really happy that I have experimented with it at a time like this. I think making people smile and laugh is very important and I am glad that Bhoot Police will be my next one.”

The film was initially announced to release in 2019 with Saif, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The cast was recently changed and now Saif will be seen with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will also mark Saif’s first collaboration with Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film will have a direct-to-OTT release on Disney+Hotstar.