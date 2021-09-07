Bhoot Police New Release Date: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor starrer Bhoot Police have a new release date now. The adventure horror-comedy, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam will now make its debut on Disney+Hotstar on September 10, 2021. The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of the streaming giant. The tweet reads, “Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. #BhootPolice is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September only on @DisneyPlusHS. Stay tuned! #DisneyplusHotstarMultiplex. (sic)”Also Read - Madras Cafe Actor Leena Maria Paul Arrested For Helping Partner Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Extorting Over Rs 200 cr

Check Tweet Here:

Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. Bhoot Police is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September.🔥👻#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/QRKlY17yEn — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 7, 2021



The film was initially announced to release in 2019 with Saif, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The cast was then changed and now Saif will be seen with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will also mark Saif’s first collaboration with Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film was earlier set to release on Disney+Hotstar on September 17 and now it will release on September 10. Also Read - Slimmer, Fitter And Better: Arjun Kapoor on Battling Obesity, COVID-19 And Fitness

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor spoke about the film and told SpotboyE, “I am very excited about Bhoot Police, to do a comedy with the co-actor playing off each other, and it’s a genre that’s new to me as an actor. I am really happy that I have experimented with it at a time like this. I think making people smile and laugh is very important and I am glad that Bhoot Police will be my next one.” Also Read - Yami Gautam Brings Back Blazer Dress in Fashion, Wears Her Rs 20K Outfit With Purple Fusion | See Pics