Actor Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are all set to collaborate for the first time for Pavan Kirpalani directorial horror-comedy film, Bhoot Police. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the film will on floors by the end of 2020. A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, “Arjun and Saif play a pair of ghosthunters in the film. The makers have been working towards getting the right ensemble on board for a while now. The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, will roll by the year-end.” Also Read - John Abraham-Aditi Rao Hydari’s First Look in a Cross Border Love Story Starring Arjun Kapoor And Rakul Preet Singh

Director Pavan confirmed the same with Mumbai Police and said, “We are excited to bring this spooky adventure- comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team as they are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring their trademark humour to the script.” Also Read - Saif Ali Khan to Pen Down His Autobiography, Says 'It's Nice to Look Back, Remember And Record'

Earlier, it was reported that Saif Ali Khan will be seen along with Ali Fazal and Fatima Shaikh. The actors also announced it on social media and captioned it as, “Ghost hunting is a hilariously spooky business! Presenting the cast of #BhootPolice #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @alifazal9 @foxstarhindi” (sic). However, looks like there have been some changes in the cast of the film. Also Read - Ek Villain 2: Arjun Kapoor Sets to Achieve a 'Ripped Physique' as he Replaces Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri's Film

Meanwhile, Arjun will be next seen with Parineeti Chopra in Sandee Aur Pinky Faraar and in a cross-border film opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Saif, on the other hand, will be turning an author and will pen down his autobiography. Saif and Kareena are also expecting their second baby.