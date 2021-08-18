Bhoot Police Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are ghosthunters but they are unaware of the dangerous ghost that inhabits in a big mansion. While Saif fakes being a ghostbuster and reveals that he does not believe in ghosts and it is just a business, Arjun believes he can fight the evil power with the help of his father’s ‘Pawan Book’, that has all the spells to destroy the evil power named ‘WitchKandi’. Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam play the love interests of Saif and Arjun respectively. A glimpse of the deadly ghost is also shown in the Pavan Kriplani horror-comedy. The trailer comes with some quirky comedy and some spine-chilling sequences. However, there are few things that worked and a few that bombed.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Herself ‘Beach Bum’ in Hot Black Bikini, See Photo From Maldives

The eerie background, stunning VFX, and impressive background score make it worth a watch. The title song 'Aaya Bhoot Police' will remind you of Ranveer Singh's Simmba that too had similar background music 'Aaya Police'.

Watch the Trailer Here:



Earlier, Arjun Kapoor spoke about the film and told SpotboyE, “I am very excited about Bhoot Police, to do a comedy with the co-actor playing off each other, and it’s a genre that’s new to me as an actor. I am really happy that I have experimented with it at a time like this. I think making people smile and laugh is very important and I am glad that Bhoot Police will be my next one.”

The film was initially announced to release in 2019 with Saif, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The cast was recently changed and now Saif will be seen with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will also mark Saif’s first collaboration with Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film will have a direct-to-OTT release on Disney+Hotstar on September 17.