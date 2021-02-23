Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam starrer Bhoot Police is all set for a theatrical release on September 10. Sharing an intriguing poster on social media, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept.#NewNormalIsParanormal.” Also Read - First Glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Baby Boy is Here - Family Brings The Newborn Home



The poster features Jacqueline, Saif, Arjun and Yami standing atop a hill with their back towards the camera and can be seen holding a weapon each as they fight the paranormal amidst the jungle. Saif can also be seen holding a skeleton in his hand as all the lead actors keep their eyes on any movement. The backdrop also has a haunted house with lighting falling on it during the full moon night.

The film was initially announced to release in 2019 with Saif, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The cast was recently changed and now Saif will be seen with Arjun, Yami and Jacqueline. The film will also mark Saif’s first collaboration with Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)



Interestingly, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger will be hitting theatres on September 9 and will have a pan-India release worldwide in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will be the big clash of this year at the box office and both the films will give tough competition to each other. Liger also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director’s production house Puri Connects.