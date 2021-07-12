Mumbai: A day after Ajay Devgn released the teaser of his upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India, the actor has revealed the trailer of the movie. The movie is based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and presents the life of IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik.Also Read - Anupamaa: Sharad Kelkar Approached For Anupamaa's Love Interest? THIS Is What The Actor Has To Say | Exclusive

The trailer of the movie brings alive the war and also unveils how Vijay Karnik re-constructed an entire IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from a local village. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.

While the trailer begins with an airstrike at the Bhuj airport, it then presents how the Indian army plans to deal with Pakistan. It then gives us a glimpse of other characters in the movie, how they helped the army and their feeling of patriotism. From missiles to warships, bombs and gun fighting – the movie comes with a full package of action.

Sharing the trailer, Ajay Devgn wrote, “When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia.”

Bhuj: The Pride of India is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13 which is just two days before Indian Independence Day. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi and is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.