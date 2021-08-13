New Delhi: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Bhuj – The Pride of India has been leaked online just hours ahead of its release. The movie is based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and presents the life of IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik. The trailer of the movie was released earlier last month which unveiled how Vijay Karnik re-constructed an entire IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from a local village. The film also stars Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Likely To Release First In South Indian Versions Than In Hindi | Deets Inside

However, Ajay Devgn starrer has become the latest target of piracy sites such including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Just hours before the release, the movie has been leaked online. Reportedly, Bhuj-The Pride of India has been leaked online just ahead of its release in HD quality for free download. The leak of the movie is an issue of concern for the makers of the movie because it impacts their earnings. Also Read - Shershaah Movie Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

However, this is not the first time that a movie has been leaked just ahead of its release. Earlier, films and shows such as Shershaah, The Family Man 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK also became the target of piracy sites. Also Read - This Independence Day, 15 Legends Including Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan Come Together For Patriotic Song 'Hum Hindustani' | See Poster

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

