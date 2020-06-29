Actor Ajay Devgn released the first posters of his upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film features him in the role of IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik who reconstructed the Bhuj airbase in a few hours with the help of some local women during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. This is considered as one of the most celebrated incidents in the history of Indian valour. Apart from Ajay, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and Nora Fatehi in important roles. Also Read - Laxmmi Bomb Posters: Akshay Kumar Looks Fiery And Amazingly Mysterious in Raghava Lawrence Directorial

While the first poster that Ajay shared features him alongside a fighter plane and the Indian national flag, the second poster features Sanjay in the role of a local Gujarati man who helped the airforce in completing the task. Both the posters look impressive and add to the curiosity around the film. Also Read - Vidyut Jammwal Objects to Not Being Invited to Represent His Film Khuda Haafiz in The 'Big' Disney+Hotstar Announcement

Bhuj: The Pride of India was earlier slated to hit the screens as the big Independence Day release this year. However, considering the COVID-19 situation and keeping in mind that the theatres are not likely to reopen till August due to the increasing number of infected cases in the country, the makers decided to go for a digital release of the film. Now, as announced on Monday, June 29, Bhuj: The Pride of India will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar and is likely to maintain its Independence day release on the OTT platform. Also Read - Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India And More: 7 Hindi Films to Stream on Disney+Hotstar

Along with the Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial, six more films have found their way to Disney+Hotstar and the list includes Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase. These films will be released between July to October.

So on a scale of 1-10, how excited are you to watch Bhuj: The Pride of India?