Actor Ajay Devgn‘s Bhuj: The Pride of India was preparing for its release on Independence Day when the COVID-19 lockdown ruined the plans. The Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial is now stuck in its last schedule of shooting and is likely to not meet its release day target. As per a report in Mid-Day, Ajay, therefore, is now eyeing the mid-December release for his film. Also Read - Week After Bhuj Strip-check Row, Women Trainee Clerks in Surat Forced to Stand Naked For Fitness Test

The film is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war and the makers are contemplating pushing it as the big release on the Vijay Diwas which is celebrated on December 16. It seems suitable to release Bhuj: The Pride of India during that time and move away from thinking of pushing it to the Diwali week considering so many other films that have been delayed due to COVID-19 are also eyeing that bracket for release. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Replaces Parineeti Chopra in Ajay Devgn Starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India

Also featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in important roles, Bhuj shows how Indian Air Force squadron leader Vijay Karnik and his team had reconstructed the IAF airbase in Bhuj after it was destroyed by the Pakistani army. The report quoted a source close to the film saying the makers were also thinking on the lines of releasing the film in January next year as the big Republic Day movie. However, Vijay Diwas now seems more suitable. The source said, “A week-long stint that includes filming some action sequences featuring Ajay Devgn, is left. Initially, the makers were toying with the idea of releasing it on January 26 next year but then realised that Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s victory in the 1971 war, is celebrated on December 16. It is only fitting that a retelling of a chapter from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war arrives at the theatres around the same time.” Also Read - Ajay Devgn's First Look From Bhuj: The Pride of India Leaked, Actor Keeps Moustache as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik

Another film featuring Ajay Devgn – Maidaan, the biopic on Indian football coach of the Indian national team from 1950-1963 – Syed Abdul Rahim, was slated to hit the screens on December 11. However, it’s stuck in its initial stages of the shooting schedule and is absolutely not likely to meet the deadline. In such a situation, Ajay can just replace the Maidaan release schedule with Bhuj and appear in the same week without troubling the schedule of the other releases. The source said, “Maidaan will be ready for release only in 2021. The makers were also contemplating a Diwali release for Bhuj, but decided against it because so many big-ticket projects are vying for the slot.”

Your thoughts?