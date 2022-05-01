Bhumi Pednekar in Hot Bodycon Gown: Bhumi Pednekar is known for her enchanting and stunning photoshoots, be it urban or ethnic wear. The actor recently took to Instagram to post her pictures in a hot bodycon transparent gown. The Badhaai Do actor posted a series of pictures in the sexy bodycon net cover up transparent dress. Check out the post by Bhumi on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Arjun Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar Head to Manali For 'The Lady Killer,' Says, 'Embarking on This New Journey'

Bhumi Praised by Fans And Followers!

As the actor channelized her inner muse to strike candid poses, she opted for nude makeup to add up to the sultriness. Bhumi captioned her post as, “Its really really hot ! #SummerReady @remainbirgerchristensen #Sunday #Goodmorning #Instagram #instagood #love #beach #summer #fashion” The actor got some overwhelming reaction from her fans. One user wrote, “I am totally in love with your hair 😭❤😍.” Another fan commented, “Raising the temperature bhums 🔥❤️.” Check out the fan comments: Also Read - Amarnath Yatra to Start from June 30 With All Covid Protocols in Place, Says Govt

Bhumi Pednekar Geared up For Mega Releases!

Bhumi is currently shooting for Ajay Bahl’s The Lady Killer in Manali co-starring Arjun Kapoor. The actor will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar. She is also starring in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani and Karan Johar’s Takht.

