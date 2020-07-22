Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a stunning picture on Wednesday in trendy athleisure coupled it with three emojis – a crown because she feels like a queen, a red heart emoji followed by sparkles. In the photo, she can be seen jazzed up in metallic purple eye shadow, matte lip colour, and simple hoop earrings. Along with her Insta family, who commented like ‘wow, just wow’, her Mr Lele co-star too cheered for her and left a fire emoji. Also Read - Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Interesting And Lesser-Known Facts About Dum Laga Ke Haisha Actor

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Jul 21, 2020 at 8:06am PDT



The Pati, Patni Aur Who actor recently celebrated her birthday at her home during the quarantine period. Sharing the picture of cake and celebration, she wrote, “With everything happening around us, am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown… Thank you so much.”



Bhumi is known for leaving her Insta family into a tizzy with her gorgeous pictures and portraying self love. Have a look at some of her photos here.

View this post on Instagram #Saturday #Morning A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Jun 26, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare, that is set to have a direct to OTT release on Netflix and Duurgavati. She also have Mr Lele opposite Varun Dhawan.