Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgavati is now renamed as Durgamati The Myth. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar took to their respective Instagram to share a new poster where the actor looks spooky and it will definitely give you goosebumps. In the poster, Bhumi can be seen stuck inside a mirror, clad in a saree teamed up with a nose ring, smokey eyes, and spread red tikka. The intense poster will definitely get you excited for the film. The film is all set to release on December 11, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2 Release Delayed, Raj And DK Need More Time With VFX?

Check Out The Poster Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)



Last month, Bhumi shared a poster from the film where she can be seen sitting in front of a huge door. She captioned it, “What’s behind that door? You will know soon, Durgavati releasing worldwide, 11th December 2020 on Prime.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)



Durgamati is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film Bhaagamathie. The film also features Arshad Warsi and Karan Kapadia. Durgamati revolves around the story of IAS officer Chanchala Reddy, who is imprisoned in a haunted house and eventually, things take a dramatic turn after she gets processed by a spirit.

Speaking about Bhumi’s role in the film, she told PTI, “The film is going to take me in horror space. It is the most challenging and special film for me, as it is for the first time, the responsibility will be on my shoulders. It is something I’m most pressured and excited about. Akshay sir is a genius, I respect him.”

The film has been presented by Cape of Good Films and Bhushan Kumar and is produced by Vikram Malhotra and is helmed by G Ashok. Starring as the main lead, Bhumi is once again teaming up with her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star, Akshay Kumar. Akshay will be presenting the film along with Bhushan Kumar.