Bhushan Kumar Rape Case Latest Update: After the official statement from T-Series in the Bhushan Kumar rape case, another angle has been reported claiming that a man of political influence is behind the allegations of rape and harassment on Bhushan Kumar. As reported by ETimes, T-Series filed a written complaint against one Mallikarjun Pujari, a local political leader who allegedly demanded extortion from Bhushan Kumar and threatened that he will make a girl file a rape case against him if his demands are not met. The police complaint was filed on July 1 at the Amboli Police station after which the matter got exaggerated and the rape case was filed against the T-Series chairman on July 15 at the DN Nagar Police station.

Meanwhile, a separate meeting took place between Pujari and Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar's uncle, at The Regenza by Tunga on July 5 at around 1 pm in which they reportedly made it clear that they are not going to give any huge sum of money to anyone and bow down to the 'fraudulent extortion demands'.

The report further quoted a police official confirming the news of the complaint filed by T-Series. A police official said that the complaint also mentioned the woman's friend who allegedly threatened to kill Bhushan Kumar. "Complainant Kishan Kumar has stated that between July 3 and 10, one Mallikarjun Pujari falsely accused his nephew Bhushan Kumar of raping a girl. The girl blackmailed the complainant by demanding money for not reporting the rape to the police and threatened defamation in the media as well. Furthermore, the girl's friend has threatened to kill Bhushan Kumar which is why the complainant has lodged a complaint against Mallikarjun Pujari," he said.

The case against Pujari has been registered under Sections 386, 500, 506, 506 (2) of the IPC in Amboli Police station in Mumbai.

Earlier, in an official statement, T-Series denied all the allegations levelled against Bhushan Kumar stating that the woman’s claims are ‘malicious and false.’ Here’s what the full statement read: “The complaint filed against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work. It is a matter of record that she has already worked for a T-Series banner in Film and music videos.

Around March 2021 she approached Mr. Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, In June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra, she started approaching the T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding a huge sum of money as an extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filed by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counterblast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offense of extortion.

We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action. (sic)”