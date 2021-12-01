Actor Nikita Dutta, best known for her performances in The Big Bull and Dybbuk, had a traumatizing incident on Sunday when two bikers snatched her phone from her hands in Bandra, Mumbai. The incident took place on 14th road in Bandra when two thieves on a bike ‘tapped’ on her head and ‘snatched’ her phone and fled.Also Read - Maharashtra Covid Update: 6 International Passengers From 'At-Risk' Countries Test Positive

Narrating the horrible incident in an Instagram post, she wrote, “Sharing a torrid experience I had yesterday which was very dramatic and has given me a rough 24 hours. I was walking on the 14th road in Bandra around 7:45 pm in the evening. Two men came on a bike from behind, tapped me on my head which suddenly disoriented me for a moment and the pillion rider snatched my phone from my hand. They were on the move when they did this. So, before I could react. they fled away.” Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention: Mumbai Indians Interested in Ex-Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer, Could Attract Massive Bid at Mega Auction

“For almost 3-4 seconds I was in absolute shock as I didn’t register what just happened. By the time I gathered myself and ran behind the bike, they had gone too far. The walkers nearby were sweet enough to rush for help. A kind man on a two-wheeler even tried to follow them after hearing me yell for help but was in vain in keeping track as they drove rashly and just got away in no time. With all the helplessness and rage I felt in that instance it almost gave me a panic attack”, she added. Also Read - Maharashtra Issues Fresh Restrictions, Permissions For All Travellers. Read Detailed Guidelines Here

Check Her Post Here:

She has now filed a complaint at Bandra police station. She further wrote in her post, “Was lucky enough to have some very helpful people around who calmed me down gave me some water as tears rolled down uncontrollably. Later I did file a complaint at Bandra police station. Did all the needful things as per procedure. Writing this message in hope to create awareness. I hope this doesn’t happen to anyone else and no one has to experience losing their hard-earned money like this without any fault of theirs.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has worked TV shows such as ream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. She has featured in films including Gold, Lust stories, Kabir Singh, Maska, Dybukk and The Big Bull.